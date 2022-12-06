W﻿est Ham are in a relegation battle.

T﻿hat's the view of the team on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

T﻿he Hammers sit one point above the relegation battle and face league leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in their next fixture on Boxing Day.

"With 15 games they have 14 points -so less than one a game," says BBC Radio London's sports editor Phil Parry.

"By merit of that stat, they are in that scrap aren’t they? They can get themselves out as Moyes has shown he can dot that.

"I would imagine he has had time to work with his players. He has talked about this new group being his first real new group since he got there given he made some acquisitions in the summer.

"At the moment they are in a scrap as they really need to get out of a hole. They have been great in Europe. But the European run papered over some of the cracks that were appearing domestically."

Former Charlton defender Steve Brown added: "I said if they lost to Leicester there would be rumbles. So there is a negativity out there for sure. Moyes has dealt with it many times as a manager. But they are in a scrap, they don’t score enough goals and they don’t look threatening enough in attacking areas."

