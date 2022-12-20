Leicester's Patson Daka says Morocco's run to the semi-final of the World Cup showed African football is "going to the next level".

Morocco beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four in Qatar, becoming the first African side in history to do so.

Daka, a Zambia international, has played 32 times for his country and was named the 2017 Confederation of Africa Young Player of the Year.

"The whole of Africa were excited and proud, I was happy to see how they performed - the level that they showed was really amazing," Daka told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"It showed that football in Africa is going to the next level. I am really happy and excited for the future.

"We are moving in the right direction for African football in terms of what we are doing. It is a big inspiration for the whole of Africa, if Morocco can do it anyone can."

