Gossip - Celtic in battle for playmaker

Ange Postecoglou has his work cut out to land £6m-rated Ardon Jashari this month as Celtic have been told Luzern do not want to sell the 20-year-old Switzerland playmaker in January. (Daily Record), external

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo would have considered a move to Celtic or Rangers to further cement his Champions League legacy. (Scottish Sun), external

Postecoglou says left-back Alexandro Bernabei has "real potential" and is convinced he will come good at Celtic. (The Herald), external

