D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

If there was a knock-on effect of Aston Villa’s embarrassing FA Cup defeat by Stevenage, it was a lack of cup games lessening the need for rotation and therefore more pragmatic, financially based decisions on players in the January transfer window.

It was certainly one of the reasons the club accepted West Ham’s offer for Danny Ings. The top scorer so far this season started that FA Cup match, as did two other players who have now gone - Jan Bednarek and Morgan Sanson. A fourth, Ludwig Augustinsson, is also expected to leave.

While you can understand Villa agreeing to let Ings go – he will be 31 this year and next season would have been the last of his contract - it leaves a question mark over the club's ultimate ambition for 2022-23.

Yes, they will consider themselves good enough without the striker to finish in the top half of the Premier League, but in-form Villa are actually only three points off the European places.

Even if he didn’t always start, Ings had proved himself to be a key part of the matchday squad, as his six goals in only eight league starts testifies.

Despite the signing of 19-year-old striker Jhon Duran, if Villa want to compete for a European place, then surely there is more business up front to be done in January?