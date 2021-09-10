From winning the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool to the lifting the Bundesliga title with Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a glittering career in football - but what if things hadn't worked out like that for the German?

In an exclusive interview with BBC Radio Merseyside, Klopp has said if football hadn't gone quite so well for him he could've been a doctor or television host instead.

“The team doctor of my former team always wanted me to stop playing football and start studying medicine - and that is something I could have imagined if only I hadn’t loved the game so much,” said Klopp.

“I would have loved to deal with the challenges, I don’t think we appreciate doctors enough for what they are doing every day.

“I’m not sure I would be smart enough to become a doctor so maybe I would have become a TV host.

“It was always easy for me to talk in front of the camera - I never got nervous.

“But I’m really happy I don’t have to do that because I love my job.”

