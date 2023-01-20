Leicester City defender Luke Thomas says the criticism being aimed at the struggling Foxes does not take away from the fact he is living his "childhood dream".

The 21-year-old, who started in Leicester's FA Cup final success in 2021 while still a teenager, says the frustration of fans is understandable after a run of four successive Premier League defeats.

When asked in a BBC East Midlands Today interview if messages of discontent from fans - which have been unfurled on banners during games - is being picked up on, Thomas replied: "We have high expectations because of how we have been doing over the past few seasons.

"And if we are not living up to that we are going to get criticism.

"I know coming up if you are not getting results then there is going to be negative sides to it, even when you are young. It's more added pressure being here, but I'm loving every day of it.

"Playing for your boyhood club is a childhood dream and I'm doing that at the moment."

Read more from Thomas and watch his interview with BBC East Midlands Today by clicking here.