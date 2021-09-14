Manchester City players now have "more ambition and experience" to help their Champions League chances, says midfielder Rodri.

The 25-year-old was speaking to the media before last season's beaten finalists open their 2021-22 campaign against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

"We were proud of what we achieved. It was the first time in our history we arrived into a final," said Rodri.

"You move on and in defeat you learn more than in victories."

Asked whether City need to win the Champions League to be considered one of Europe’s elite, the Spain international said: “It is a dream for a lot of us; it is not compulsory. The Champions League is such an unbelievable tournament - but only one team wins it.

“You have to do step by step. Tomorrow, we have to face Leipzig - I don’t think it is a good idea to think if we are going to arrive into the final.

“They always say we have easy groups. Now we have a tough group and we are going to show the same level. We are going to go for it."