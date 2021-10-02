Confirmed team news: Burnley v Norwich

As expected Maxwel Cornet misses out for Burnley after he picked up an injury on his first Premier League start for the club against Leicester last-time out.

Aaron Lennon comes into the first XI in one of two changes. Nathan Collins also starts.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Lennon, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Wood, Vydra.

There's just one change for Norwich from the Everton loss in their last outing as Dimitris Giannoulis starts with Brandon Williams dropping to the bench.

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gibson, Aarons, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki.