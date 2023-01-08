'Possession is irrelevant' - Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts came from a goal down to draw 1-1 away in Paisley.

Here's what you had to say:

Kevin: Hearts were all over the place in the first half, and although it was a lucky deflection for St Mirren's goal it could have been 3-0 at half-time. For all the possesion Hearts had, there were very few scoring opportunities. A better second half and a draw was fair result. Definitely a straight red card.

Colin: Possession is irrelevant when you do nothing with it - Hearts are a prime example of that. The possession isn’t even pretty on the eye. Neilson seems to believe he has players at a Man City level and tries to replicate their tippy-tappy football, something we are inept at. St Mirren deserved to win the game for the effort they put into the match.