New Bournemouth owner Bill Foley says money will be available to help his staff “accomplish their mission” as he prepares for his first transfer window.

The US billionaire told the BBC he was not going to “second guess” his management or coaching teams but instead would do whatever was necessary to develop the Cherries.

"We had a really good two-hour meeting with the scouting staff and they have some interesting ideas ahead of the January transfer window," he said. "I’m anticipating some interesting transactions and we are prepared to invest as we need both types of players, experienced and young.

"If they come to me and say this is what we really need to do, they will be able to do it, they are the experts and I have hired them to do their job without interference from ownership - I won’t second guess it."

Foley also confirmed he is looking to develop the club’s off-field facilities, with the training ground and academy prioritised before Vitality Stadium.

“It’s going to take a while to get the training facility and academy built and that is a high priority,” he said.

"We want our players to have the best facilities in the Premier League and come to Bournemouth.

“I would like to stay here [Vitality Stadium] but we need a facility that is first class and our feeling is that probably means a new stadium.”