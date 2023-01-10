This week's live radio commentaries

BBC Radio 5 Live graphic

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you nine live Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week.

Tuesday, 10 January

  • Manchester United v Charlton Athletic (20:00)

  • Newcastle United v Leicester City (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra)

Wednesday, 11 January

  • Nottingham Forest v Wovlerhampton Wanderers (19:45 - 5 Sports Extra)

  • Southampton v Manchester City (20:00)

Saturday, 14 January

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (15:00)

  • Brentford v Bournemouth (17:30)

Sunday, 15 January

  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)

  • Newcastle United v Fulham (14:00 - 5 Sports Extra)

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (16:30)

All kick-off times GMT