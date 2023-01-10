This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you nine live Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week.
Tuesday, 10 January
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic (20:00)
Newcastle United v Leicester City (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra)
Wednesday, 11 January
Nottingham Forest v Wovlerhampton Wanderers (19:45 - 5 Sports Extra)
Southampton v Manchester City (20:00)
Saturday, 14 January
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (15:00)
Brentford v Bournemouth (17:30)
Sunday, 15 January
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (14:00)
Newcastle United v Fulham (14:00 - 5 Sports Extra)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (16:30)
All kick-off times GMT