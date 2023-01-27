Callum Wilson freely accepts Nick Pope is Newcastle's "player of the season so far", although he cannot resist taking some credit for the Magpies' stunning defensive record.

Pope has kept 10 consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and Eddie Howe's side have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season, with just 11 in 19 games.

Wilson, though, told the Footballer's Football podcast that the strikers are a big part of that.

"As a team we defend from the front," he insisted. "We're keeping clean sheets because we're stopping the supply. It's all about the team.

"Sure, the boys at the back are doing a fantastic job, but if we don't press, we will be under pressure."

Co-host and West Ham striker Michail Antonio disputed Wilson's logic and the England striker willingly caved in.

"Nick has been our player of the season," he admitted. I'm so happy for him, he's a top lad and we all want him to get the Golden Glove.

"He's kept us in games when we needed him and is such an important part of the puzzle. Last week against Crystal Palace he pulled off a worldie late on."

