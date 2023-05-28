Brentford are the fifth side to complete a league double over Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Wolves (2019-20), Manchester United (2019-20) and Spurs (2021-22).

Manchester City were beaten for the first time since February away to Spurs, ending a 25-game unbeaten run. Each of City’s last six league defeats have come by a one-goal margin.

Brentford have won a top-flight match against a side starting the day top of the table for the first time since January 1947 against Wolves.

This was Manchester City’s 1,000th match in the Premier League, becoming the 10th team to reach the landmark. They earned 616 points from their first 500 games in the competition (W160 D136 L204), in comparison to 1,102 points from their next 500 matches (W341 D79 L80).

Brentford have been in the same division as Manchester City on six occasions and have completed a league double over them for a second time, after 1937-38 in the top-flight.