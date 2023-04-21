After a comprehensive Europa League defeat in Seville and with a tough FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at the weekend, we asked for your thoughts on where this has left United's season.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Rich: Ultimately these players are responsible for their output. Erik ten Hag is culpable by virtue of picking them regularly. By now he knows what to expect, so by backing the big-name poster boys, he's going exactly the same way as previous managers. In other words, he's a passenger and the players are driving him straight off the cliff.

Neil: This was always going to be a season of transition and that's what we've seen. We're beginning to play more like an Erik ten Hag team but the issue is that some of these players aren't good enough to do that competently. This is why ETH has resorted to playing counter-attacking football at times. Five players out, five players in and we're good!

Adrian: With all the injuries and suspensions, the Sevilla tie was always a tough ask and I'm not surprised at all at the defeat. But our so-called big players didn't do their jobs and Ten Hag is going to be rightly furious. Brighton are a good side and we are going to have to play much better to beat them. We cannot pick Harry Maguire again. He has to go.

Gary: Not the end of the world at this stage with silverware in the cupboard and looking good in the league table. The manager is still dealing with inherited players who need to be moved out to make room for good players. More improvement to look forward to next season.

Sam: Massive opportunity missed against a really average Sevilla side. United were the architects of their own downfall. Have to bounce back against Brighton now get to a cup final and get top four sewn up and then it's not that bad of a season. Surely the end for Maguire now though, he brings nervousness to his team mates and was more to blame than David de Gea.

Mick: Shocking game. The players should be ashamed to wear the United shirt. I may be in a minority but I really don't rate Ten Hag, I would have preferred to see Mauricio Pochettino in when the vacancy became available.