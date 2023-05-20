Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go to the last game of the season against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Yerry Mina’s 99th minute leveller earned them a point at Wolves but it now all goes on the line at what will be a super-charged occasion in front of Everton’s fans.

And it is symbolic of the catastrophic leadership at the top of the club that an escape in the penultimate game last season, followed by the time-honoured 'strategic review', has actually led Everton to an even more perilous position this term as they stand possibly 90 minutes from relegation.

Huge responsibility must lie with owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale for Everton’s parlous position as they followed a calamitous decision-making policy that has left the club on the precipice both in financial and football terms.

Everton’s entire board has not attended a game since January, citing security reasons, and there is little chance they will appear next week – or even again with takeover or investment talk rife around Goodison Park.

If Everton survive a hurricane of change must blow through the club to avoid a similarly grim season next time around.

Sign up for Everton notifications