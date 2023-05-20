27-goal Shankland eyes more in final two games

Lawrence Shankland has backed himself to add to his 27 goals this season after scoring Heart of Midlothian's winner in their 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen.

"I had a few in the first half that I just snatched at," the striker said when asked about his close-range finish 10 minutes after the break. "We knew the chances were coming and obviously it was a great ball in and I got myself into the position.

"I think you probably aim for 20's as a striker, so to get that number has been great. We still have a couple of games to go, so I'm looking to get more and get myself into positions that I did today. I will miss some, but I would back myself to score more."

Josh Ginnelly's stunning equaliser set Hearts up for a win that pulls the Edinburgh side to within two points of Saturday's third-top visitors.

"That was a graft," Shankland told BBC Scotland. "It was two teams neck and neck in the table up there at the top. We knew it was going to be difficult, but I thought we played well throughout.

"We gave away a goal from a set-piece and gave ourselves a mountain to club again, but Gino produces a great strike just before half-time and from then we were quite confident we could go on and win the game."