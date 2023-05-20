27-goal Shankland eyes more in final two games

Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly scored against Aberdeen

Lawrence Shankland has backed himself to add to his 27 goals this season after scoring Heart of Midlothian's winner in their 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen.

"I had a few in the first half that I just snatched at," the striker said when asked about his close-range finish 10 minutes after the break. "We knew the chances were coming and obviously it was a great ball in and I got myself into the position.

"I think you probably aim for 20's as a striker, so to get that number has been great. We still have a couple of games to go, so I'm looking to get more and get myself into positions that I did today. I will miss some, but I would back myself to score more."

Josh Ginnelly's stunning equaliser set Hearts up for a win that pulls the Edinburgh side to within two points of Saturday's third-top visitors.

"That was a graft," Shankland told BBC Scotland. "It was two teams neck and neck in the table up there at the top. We knew it was going to be difficult, but I thought we played well throughout.

"We gave away a goal from a set-piece and gave ourselves a mountain to club again, but Gino produces a great strike just before half-time and from then we were quite confident we could go on and win the game."

