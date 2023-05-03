Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
- Published
Tottenham have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W12 D2), with that defeat coming at Selhurst Park last season.
Eberechi Eze has scored four Premier League goals since Roy Hodgson's return, more than any other Palace player. These four goals have come in his last five games, as many as he'd netted in his previous 33 appearances.
Spurs' Harry Kane has been involved in 10 goals in his past seven Premier League appearances against the Eagles (seven goals, three assists), while team-mate Son Heung-min has been involved in seven in his past seven (five goals, two assists).