'Hearts can target reshuffled Celtic defence'

Steven Naismith said it's a bonus that Hearts have three home games in the post-split run of fixtures although I don’t think many Jambos will expect nine points to be picked up in the matches at Tynecastle.

If we are being honest, Hearts are now playing to finish fourth in the league as I don’t think it’s very likely that we’ll be able to make up the five points difference on Aberdeen in third.

On their current form, you’d imagine that the Dons will pick up maximum points in their two home games versus St Mirren and Hibs. If that turns out to be the case, it would mean that Hearts have to make up an 11 point deficit in five fixtures.

To achieve that, Hearts will have to beat Aberdeen, Hibs and St Mirren through in Paisley. That would take us two points short of the target. Now, here comes the hardest part; Hearts would be required to get something from either, or both, of the games against the Old Firm.

I’m not saying we should be thinking about Sunday’s game against Celtic as win or bust. Look what happened when our ex-boss Robbie Neilson had that view against Rangers when we pitched up with a midfield one of Robert Snodgrass.

You’d like to think that the team that started versus Ross County will take to the field and we’ll set our stall on pressing Celtic on the tight Tynecastle pitch.

There’s no doubt that Celtic will be overwhelming favourites and will be desperate to crowned champions, so they can head to Ibrox the following week with the ultimate bragging rights.

It’s hard to pinpoint weaknesses in this Celtic team, but the area I would expect Hearts to perhaps exploit is the likely reshuffle in the Celtic defence. It’s expected that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston are out through injury. Carl Starfelt will be then tasked with leading the Celtic backline, who has had a few shaky moments in previous games versus Hearts and I genuinely think that this defence can be got at.

If Hearts are able to take anything from Sunday, it could be the catalyst we need in our efforts to reclaim third.