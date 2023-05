Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has hailed the influence of his assistant manager Steve Agnew after the pair extended their stay at Pittodrie this week.

"He's a terrific coach, a good human being, and a football man," Robson said.

"He's important for me, he's got real experience, and he challenges me, which is important.

"I challenge him back, and I need people around me that are going to challenge me - that's a key ingredient."