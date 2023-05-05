Transfer gossip: Spurs tracking Barnes

Harvey Barnes could follow fellow England midfielder James Maddison by leaving Leicester City this summer, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa thought to be tracking the 25-year-old. (Mail)

Manchester United are making good progress in talks over a new contract for England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, in hope of pairing him with Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Former Spain and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has been linked with taking over as manager of Tottenham but the Bayer Leverkusen boss says he is "100%" focused at the German club. (Mirror)

