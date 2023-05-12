Dundee United v Ross County: Pick of the stats

No player has been directly involved in more Scottish Premiership goals for Ross County this season than Yan Dhanda (9 – 3 goals, 6 assists), who assisted both of their goals against Livingston last time out.

Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league games for only a second time this season (previously November), having won 2-0 against Livingston last time out. However, the Staggies have lost four of their last five away league outings (W1).

Dundee United have won both of their last two home league games, last winning three in succession in October 2021, a run which included a victory over Ross County.

Ross County last won back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United in August 2015, winning 4-0 in their last such clash in February.