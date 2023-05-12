Dundee United v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Dundee United v Ross County head to head statsBBC Sport

  • No player has been directly involved in more Scottish Premiership goals for Ross County this season than Yan Dhanda (9 – 3 goals, 6 assists), who assisted both of their goals against Livingston last time out.

  • Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league games for only a second time this season (previously November), having won 2-0 against Livingston last time out. However, the Staggies have lost four of their last five away league outings (W1).

  • Dundee United have won both of their last two home league games, last winning three in succession in October 2021, a run which included a victory over Ross County.

  • Ross County last won back-to-back Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United in August 2015, winning 4-0 in their last such clash in February.

  • Dundee United have won seven of their last nine Scottish Premiership home games versus Ross County (L2), including each of their last three in a row.

