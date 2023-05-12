Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Brighton.

Here are the main headlines:

Last weekend's win at Newcastle was a "special one" given the Magpies' improvement this season and the manner of their loss at St James' Park at the end of last season.

Sunday's opponents Brighton are a "joy to watch" and the work done by Roberto de Zerbi and his staff, building on the foundations left by previous boss Graham Potter, has been "incredible".

However, Arteta feels it would be a mistake for other clubs such as Arsenal to try to replicate Brighton's off-field approach: "The model that Brighton has is great for Brighton, but we have to have a different model."

Captain Martin Odegaard's development as a goalscorer and leader was praised by Arteta: "He has a character that everybody respects, everybody admires and everybody follows."

