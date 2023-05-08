The Athletic's Adam Crafton said it is not working for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United and it is difficult to watch.

The 23-year-old has scored six goals in 36 appearances this season and hasn't started United's past two games.

Crafton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Imagine what Jadon Sancho must have been thinking when Wout Weghorst, who hasn't scored a Premier League goal for United, is starting ahead of him.

"It wasn't like he was playing Weghorst as the number nine, he was playing Marcus Rashford as the nine. Weghorst was playing as the 10, Bruno Fernandes goes out of position to the left. What does that mean for where Jadon Sancho currently is?

"I think clearly he is a skilful player but it is just not working at the moment for him and he looks a little bit scared when he is on the ball.

"He doesn't seem to have any pace and incision in his play. I find it quite sad at the moment watching him."

Nigel Reo-Coker added: "Sancho, for me, has been a bust at Manchester United. I don’t think he is ever going to be the same Sancho we saw at Borussia Dortmund."

