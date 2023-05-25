Arfield wants to keep playing - gossip

Scott ArfieldSNS

Scott Arfield has made more than 650 appearances

Scott Arfield, 34, plans to continue playing as he prepares to end his five-year stay at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)

Arfield vows to return to Rangers in some capacity in the future. (Sun)

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Todd Cantwell is "everything fans want" as he bites back at the midfielder's detractors. (Record)

Former Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun)

Read Thursday's Scottish gossip

Related Topics