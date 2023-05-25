Arfield wants to keep playing - gossip
Scott Arfield, 34, plans to continue playing as he prepares to end his five-year stay at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external
Arfield vows to return to Rangers in some capacity in the future. (Sun), external
Rangers manager Michael Beale says Todd Cantwell is "everything fans want" as he bites back at the midfielder's detractors. (Record), external
Former Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun), external