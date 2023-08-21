Lewis Stevenson has seen just about everything in his Hibs career, but the veteran full-back admits the upcoming "massive occasion" against Aston Villa is "up there" with the biggest games he's played in.

Stevenson is the only player to have won a League Cup and Scottish Cup with the club and has played in his fair share of European nights at Easter Road.

“It’s definitely up there,” Stevenson told BBC Scotland of the highly-anticipated Villa tussle.

“It’s the furthest we’ve been in Europe since I’ve come in. Two knockout legs is not just great for Hibs, but great for Scottish football as well.

“To be fair, all the Scottish teams seem to be doing well which has been a far cry from maybe five, ten years ago when everybody seemed to be getting knocked out in the first round so things are going well in Europe.”

And of course, Stevenson will be coming up against his old teammate, John McGinn. Something he “never thought would happen again”.

“It’s going to be great to see him back and I’m sure he’ll get a great ovation from the fans, but it’s not the John McGinn show, it’s Hibs against Aston Villa,” the 35-year-old added.

“It’s a massive occasion for us, a massive occasion for the fans and the club. To play an English team in a competitive game is something I never thought I’d see.

“We’re going to enjoy it and we’re going to give it our all.”