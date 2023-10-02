We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Man Utd fans

Alex: Oh dear. New manager (well not so new now), new signings, now the honeymoon period is well and truly over its back to same old United. Seemingly unrepairable.

Steve: I was at the game and for the first time I’m questioning the tactics and system. We were so repetitive and unimaginative in possession and seem incapable of playing through the opposition midfield… pedestrian passing from the two centre-backs, all going wide, nothing through the middle. Why on earth we don’t play early balls from wide into Rasmus?

Nathana: Forget all our injuries, that's just an excuse. I never go into a game thinking we are getting three points today anymore. Slow, pedestrian football with no identity and a team that is lacking the ability to score goals. With results and performances like this I only see a countdown clock for Ten Hag. Sacking managers isn't great but it's a results game.

Agim: Not a bad performance especially on the second half, however it's time for ETH to bench Rashford and bring on Garnacho. Also Pellistri should have not started today, Mjebri should have started. The boy's aggressive too and was going to be so good for this game, so I partially blame the manager today.

Palace fans

Andy: An impressive display built on a well-organised defence by Crystal Palace. An excellent finish by Andersen was well deserved for his performance. Sam Johnstone was excellent again and even though Palace had only 22% possession they still created chances. It has been a good start in the league and a top-10 finish is realistic for Palace.

Gerry: Today was a masterclass on tactics from Roy and his team. After Tuesday night's loss, I was not looking forward to the trip back up to Manchester. Although we did not dominate the game, we were determined, stuck to the game and played well as a team. The atmosphere in the away end could only be described as ‘buzzing’. A day to remember!

John: Good performance by Palace after the midweek setback. We are short of some players through injury so this is a very important win. Well done.

Elohesra: Proof Roy still has it ! Magnificent counter-attacking display by Palace.