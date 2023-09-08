We asked for your views after Tom English selected his best Scotland World Cup XV.

Here's who he picked... Gavin Hastings, Darcy Graham, Alan Tait, Scott Hastings, Chris Paterson, Finn Russell, Gary Armstrong; Tom Smith, Colin Deans, Iain Milne, Richie Gray, Doddie Weir, John Jeffrey, Finlay Calder, Derek White.

And here are some of your responses...

John: How can you not have David Leslie in there. An absolute warrior.

Rod: Russell in the same class as Wilkinson and Carter? Never. He's a box of tricks and no more.

Ade: Sorry, but to mention Finn Russell in he same bracket as Carter & Wilkinson is laughable !!! A......because Finn Russell has won almost zero at National or club level compered to the others B....... For bit of "magic" he produces, let's not forget the games he has cost Scotland ......against Wales in 2022 six nations springs mind !!

Philip: Calder, Jeffrey, White. Possibly Scotland's greatest ever back row. If they'd been in the All Blacks nobody would have complained.

