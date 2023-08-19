Fulham boss Marco Silva on Brentford's penalty: "That moment decided the game, finished. OK we were losing but it was a tight first half. We tried a reaction from the second half, it was clear. We hit the crossbar, a good moment from ourselves. Unfortunately the ball [did not go in] the net.

"But they won a corner and from the second action they won a penalty that just the referee saw. Our players, they were really surprised with the decision from the referee.

"I have seen the moment 10 times, I can not see anything. Just the referee saw, and probably the VAR they saw it as well. It is difficult to understand because in my opinion this was a clear error from the referee."