Yfeko debut for much-changed Rangers

As expected, Rangers are much changed for the visit of Morton following Tuesday's European success.

The most notable inclusions are Johnly Yfeko, who makes his senior debut after signing from Leicester's academy in January 2022, and Dujon Sterling, who makes his first start.

Rabbi Matondo also makes a rare start in attack, while Tom Lawrence returns to a matchday squad for the first time in a year.

