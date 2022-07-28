Gianluca Scamacca says he forged "an instant understanding" with new boss David Moyes that tempted him to join West Ham.

The new £30.5m signing from Serie A side Sassuolo is delighted to have secured a move to England and is ready to make his mark on the Premier League.

"I chose to come to West Ham because of the project and the plan and they wanted me a lot, so we found the same way," he told the club's official website., external

"I spoke to the manager, he welcomed me, and we found an instant understanding.

"I am most excited about playing here and hopefully winning something, but firstly I just want to play."

Scamacca's arrival has been greeted with excitement by West Ham fans, eager to take him to their hearts in the way they embraced mercurial Italian forward Paolo Di Canio 20 years ago.

"I hope we will love each other!" Scamacca said. "With fans like this, I think you give more than you have. You find the force to push yourself because they inspire you.

"I’ve never been afraid because I work a lot and I like to take on challenges and match myself against the best in the world. This is the biggest challenge in my career, but I think it will give me a lot.

"I am not nervous at all."