Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams says facing Chelsea on Sunday is something "dreams are made of".

The 23-year-old American, signed from RB Leipzig this summer, told BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily: "The last time I played against Chelsea I was 16 in a New York Red Bulls jersey. Now being able to do it for Leeds United in the Premier League, it's something dreams are made of.

"It's something I dreamed of as a young kid to play against the top opposition in the world. Whether it's Champions League or Premier League, to play against some of the best players and some play for Chelsea.

"I think we can definitely get a result. I think being at home early in the season definitely gives us an advantage. With the momentum we have we are very confident in the complete group right now."

