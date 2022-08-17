New signing Pervis Estupinan has said he wants to leave his mark on Brighton.

The Ecuador international and 2021 Europa League winner joined the Seagulls from Villarreal for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

"As a player I’m fast," the left-back told the Albion website, external.

"Obviously my job is to defend but I like to get involved in attack too and link up with the players up front. I like to put crosses in.

"I am prepared. I had a good season at my club before. I am ready for whatever the manager says.

"I came to Brighton to help and leave my mark here. I want to win as many games as possible and make the fans happy.

"I am going to try and defend this shirt in the same way I have at other clubs I have played at. I won’t let them down."