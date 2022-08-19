Lampard on Gordon, Onana and Alli
- Published
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home game against Nottingham Forest.
Here is what the Everton manager had to say:
Abdoulaye Doucoure is three weeks away from action, while Allan is fit to feature.
New signing Amadou Onana could start against Forest but Lampard said he wants to be cautious with the midfielder's fitness before exposing him to a Premier League start.
Lampard said the mood is "good" at the club despite back-to-back defeats and that the team was in an "early transition period" while settling new signings in.
He insisted Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is "our player".
When asked if he has thought about a deal that would see Gordon move for cash plus a Chelsea player Lampard pushed back, stating: "We are not looking at it in a situation of 'where can we go with this deal?'"
Lampard said he understands calls for the club to sign a striker and that it is an ongoing search, but stressed he is not "desperate".
He said the club and Dele Alli will consider offers received for the midfielder.
Asked about Alli's declining form in recent seasons, Lampard said he does not like how so many people "queue up" to "have an opinion" on the player.