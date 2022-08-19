Lampard on Gordon, Onana and Alli

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home game against Nottingham Forest.

Here is what the Everton manager had to say:

  • Abdoulaye Doucoure is three weeks away from action, while Allan is fit to feature.

  • New signing Amadou Onana could start against Forest but Lampard said he wants to be cautious with the midfielder's fitness before exposing him to a Premier League start.

  • Lampard said the mood is "good" at the club despite back-to-back defeats and that the team was in an "early transition period" while settling new signings in.

  • He insisted Chelsea target Anthony Gordon is "our player".

  • When asked if he has thought about a deal that would see Gordon move for cash plus a Chelsea player Lampard pushed back, stating: "We are not looking at it in a situation of 'where can we go with this deal?'"

  • Lampard said he understands calls for the club to sign a striker and that it is an ongoing search, but stressed he is not "desperate".

  • He said the club and Dele Alli will consider offers received for the midfielder.

  • Asked about Alli's declining form in recent seasons, Lampard said he does not like how so many people "queue up" to "have an opinion" on the player.