Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton have shown they are a "group that fights together" after admitting reports of a rift between he and his players complicated the build-up to last weekend's draw with Leeds.

The Austrian has not spoken to his players about the rumours, adding that things at the club were "calm" ahead of this Saturday's trip to Leicester.

"It did not make the last week easier, to be honest," said Hasenhuttl when asked about the reports regarding his relationship with his squad. "We kept it very calm internally because there was no need to speak to my players about it.

"I kept it very calm because I know about my relationship to my players. The right answer to give is on the weekend.

"We have shown that we are a group that fights together and are willing to compete in this wonderful, fantastic league with this wonderful club. We are doing everything to be competitive."

Southampton lost 4-1 at Leicester last season and finished 12 points and seven league places behind the Foxes, but both have started this campaign with a heavy defeat and a home draw.

"At the moment, I do not feel we are a club on this [Leicester's] level because they have had a very successful time in recent seasons," Hasenhuttl added.

"We are not 100% sure yet what position or level we are. It is up to us to go there and make it look different to last time."