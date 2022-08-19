Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson are all unavailable.

On Wilfried Zaha being linked with a move away, Vieira said: "He has never mentioned to me his plan is to leave."

On the transfer window in general, he added that "we want a couple more players" and "anything can happen".

He praised his "fantastic" players for their performance at Anfield and added: "They were brave enough to work hard, work well."

The abuse received by Joachim Andersen is "something we don't want to see, but we have to deal with it".

On Eberechi Eze, he said "there's no doubt to me he will be a key player for us this season".

