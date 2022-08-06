Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Tuchel said

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "A win is a win and this is super important.

"We played at Everton and we've struggled over recent years to get points here. We have things to improve but this isn't a surprise.

"Most of the time I'm happy with the first half, the second we lost too many balls and weren't as dominant. We struggled physically but showed the spirit to get the clean sheet.

"There were some situations nobody could influence like s big injury for an Everton player [Ben Godfrey], the incident in the stands and we created confusion with the substitutions. Some things that maybe occur once in four weeks occurred in one match; there were seven minutes stoppage time first half, 10 in the second. It shows how disrupted the game was for both teams.

"It won't have been nice to watch."