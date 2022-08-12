Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Leicester

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

All does not seem well at Leicester, who have still not made any signings this summer.

They have still got some very good players but I get the sense Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is not entirely happy with the situation and, on the pitch, they blew a two-goal lead against Brentford last week.

In contrast, everything seems rosy at Arsenal at the moment. Their fans are getting very excited about what they could do this season.

I don't want to jump on that bandwagon because I think their bubble will eventually burst a little bit, but I like what Gabriel Jesus has brought to their attack and, at home, I think they should edge this one.

Serge's prediction: 0-1

I'm going with my heart here as you would imagine - we are going to nick it after about 82 minutes and it is going to be Jamie Vardy with a back-post header. It will be pure Dick Turpin, and we will get out with the three points.

