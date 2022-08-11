Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Hamza Choudhury leaving Leicester City on loan until the end of the season marks the end of a drawn-out saga on his future.

Following interest from Newcastle in several of the past windows – the Loughborough-born midfielder now has a chance to go out and play regular football as the days tick down on his contract at King Power Stadium, which expires next June.

A bright spark from Leicester’s academy, Choudhury was touted as being the general of the club’s midfield for years to come - but the arrival of Wilfred Ndidi halted any hopes of that. Now, Choudhury may have played his last game for the Foxes.

More importantly to City fans though, this takes the club one step further towards being able to bring in new recruits, after becoming the only side in Europe’s top five leagues that haven’t made a new signing.

Brendan Rodgers has a squad of 25 senior players plus Luke Thomas, who fits into the U21 category and doesn’t count towards the 25-man squad rules in the Premier League.

Add into that the academy graduates, who haven’t been given a shirt number of; Callum Wright, Lewis Brunt, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, George Hirst & Josh Eppiah – and there’s still some trimming to be done before any incomings are a possibility.