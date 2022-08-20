St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I thought first half we had a real go. I was pleased with the performance first half and until the goal I didn't think there was a lot to separate the teams.

"A moment of class really separated the teams. After that I thought Aberdeen sat in well and make it hard for us to break them down and countered.

"I'm disappointed for the players, they gave me everything.

"There were a lot of positives today, but for me some key players got booked too early in the game which made it difficult to press and work hard. If you make one mistake it could cost you.

"So we can do better with that."