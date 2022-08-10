Brentford v Man Utd: Pick of the stats

Bruno Fernandes in action against BrentfordGetty Images

  • Brentford haven’t lost their first home game in any of their six previous top-flight campaigns.

  • Manchester United scored six Premier League goals against Brentford last season, only netting more against Leeds (nine).

  • Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (21) and Tottenham (17) have picked up more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Brentford (16).

  • United lost 2-1 at home to Brighton in their opening league game, but haven’t started a season with two consecutive defeats since 1992.