Bruno Lage has praised Conor Coady after his defensive stalwart was linked with a move to Everton.

Coady has made 317 appearances for Wolves and has played an integral role in their rise from mid-table in the Championship to being established in the Premier League's top half.

"He is my captain and is one of the best people I know in football," said Lage. "In the last six years, Wolves have played 152 games and he has played 151.

"I have massive respect for him and so does the club - and that's it.

"I really don't know the chances of him leaving. We have to understand what is the best for him and we need to prepare the team for the challenge.

"This pre-season it has been possible to work on the line of four in defence and now we can play very well in both that system and with the line of five.

"With five substitutes this season, it's very important for me to be able to change the dynamic and system in the game."