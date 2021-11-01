Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been visual evidence of Crystal Palace’s progress under Patrick Vieira on plenty of occasions this season. Saturday’s result at Etihad Stadium underlined that the Eagles can get results to match.

With Wilfried Zaha particularly effective in an orthodox striking role and Conor Gallagher building on the promise he showed during last season’s loan spell at West Brom, Palace have an attacking thrust to balance the less restrictive defensive approach implemented since Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson in the summer.

Their shock win was fully merited - and while Manchester City can shrug it off as one of those days, the league table is a worry for them. They are now five points adrift of a Chelsea side they have already played – and beaten – with a substantially worse goal difference.

Retaining the Premier League already looks a tough ask for Pep Guardiola’s men.