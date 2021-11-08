Forshaw 'emotional' after long-awaited return
- Published
Skip twitter post
🗣️ "There were times when I was worried; dark days. But I was never going to give up."— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) November 7, 2021
Midfielder Adam Forshaw reacts after making his first Premier League start for #LUFC in 1-1 draw with Leicester after two-year injury struggle.
Listen 👉 https://t.co/V6kwH477XX#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/oxc3SQM5IE
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post