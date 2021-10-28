Brighton boss Graham Potter says his side will take on a "completely different animal" when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The Seagulls won 1-0 at Liverpool in February when fans were unable to attend the fixture because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"Anfield with a crowd is a completely different animal," warned Potter, whose side sit fifth in the Premier League.

"We're facing the best team in the world. They attack so well, Jurgen Klopp's amazing, but it's a great test, a great challenge. We're looking forward to it."

While the Seagulls have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, they are winless in their past four league outings with their last win arriving on 19 September.

They have found the net just twice in that four-game run but have returned three draws.

Referencing his side's Carabao Cup shootout defeat by Leicester after a 2-2 draw in normal time on Wednesday, Potter said: "I looked at how we attacked and thought it was really good. Maybe goals wise, not so many recently, we can improve but the guys are working really hard. It's about keeping consistent but there's a real desire in the group."

Potter says Dan Burn is unavailable for the Anfield fixture but Adam Webster, Shane Duffy and Yves Bissouma are all fit, adding: "We have options".