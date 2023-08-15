Newcastle have made fresh contact with Arsenal over Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, though the Gunners' £30m price tag could prove a stumbling block. (Newcastle Chronicle), external

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella is also interesting Magpies boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Newcastle are among the clubs who have been on 19-year-old Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba's trail. (Mail), external

