Confirmed team news: Norwich City v Leicester City

Norwich make two changes from the side that started their 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City, with Brandon Williams and Kenny McLean replacing Dimitrios Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp. Williams makes his first Premier League start since his loan move from Manchester United. Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica. Substitutes: Gunn, Zimmerman, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele