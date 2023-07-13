'Utterly dreadful for us' - Brighton's worst value signings

Your views

We asked you for the worst value signings Brighton have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Harry: Jurgen Locadia. I can’t remember one good thing he did. Close with Jahanbakhsh but I feel like I can remember Alireza doing the occasional skilful thing.

Jonathan: From a financial point of view Jurgen Locadia. Although Kemy Agustien comes a close second.

Aurelia: Robbie Savage made only six appearances for the Albion. Lucky for us he was only a loan, as he was bigger flop then his hair.

IDB: Worst value signings in recent years have been Andone, Locadia and Jahanbakhsh.

Irish Seagulls: Worst-ever value signing - forward Elvis Manu for £1.5m from Feyenoord in 2015. Came with a lot of hope and expectation, and had some decent stats in the Dutch league, but was utterly dreadful for us. We sure were glad when Elvis left the building.

