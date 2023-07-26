Mikel Arteta agrees with striker Gabriel Jesus that his side had "nervousness" or "insecurity" during their title run-in last season.

The Arsenal boss has previously discussed the "painful collapse" that surrendered the title initiative to Manchester City but insists they will come back stronger this year.

"I think when he [Jesus] talks about that nervousness or insecurity, it is related to a lot of key moments that happened, especially in the three consecutive draws," he said.

"That created that little bit of doubt in ourselves and it gave City a platform to build momentum from where they were coming from.

"[But] there is belief we have grown a lot as a team and that we can take our game to a different level this season."

He rejected suggestions that the exit of Granit Xhaka will deprive his side of physicality in midfield, concerns raised after a muscular friendly defeat by Manchester United.

"I put Granit and Kai [Havertz] together and I ask you: 'Who is more physical?' What would you say? We have options in midfield and we can become very, very physical if we want a game like that."