Analysis: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

It was not a game that will live long in the memory for Aston Villa it was the three points that were all important.

After back-to-back home defeats, conceding four goals in each, a home win with a clean sheet was the ideal result for Unai Emery's side.

The performance was less impressive but Villa scrapped, showed the occasional glimpse of what this side might become and deserved the victory.

With three months of the season to go, Villa are now seven points clear of Palace in 12th, 13 above the drop zone and any lingering relegation worries from can be put behind them.

Instead, they can look forward to the prospect of an altogether more exciting end to the campaign.

Emery's side are now only five points behind Liverpool in sixth and European football, a distance dream a few months back, is a realistic possibility.

Of course, it would take a strong finish to the season and a big improvement on the performance against Palace.

But with Ollie Watkins in good goal-scoring form, John McGinn looking more like his old self and the quality of Emi Buendia, why not aim high?