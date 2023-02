Aberdeen's away game against Dundee United on Saturday, 4 March has been pushed back to a 18:00 (GMT) kick-off.

Originally a 15:00 kick-off, the home club have said they are "striving for innovation and an enhanced atmosphere within the stadium" by moving to a later time.

United's 4-0 against Aberdeen earlier in the season was also a late, Saturday night kick-off at Tannadice.